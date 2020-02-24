Person shot during possible home invasion in Escambia County, FL

FERRY PASS, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after someone was shot during a possible home invasion near Sunnehanna Boulevard and Westchester Drive right off of Nine Mile Road.

The call came in around 2 p.m. Monday afternoon. The gunshot victim was taken by private vehicle to a local hospital.

ECSO officials tell News 5 someone shot the person who they believe was trying to break into a home but the person who was shot is not being cooperative with investigators. The condition of the person who was shot is unknown.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 5 for updates.

