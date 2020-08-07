Person at Saraland school tests positive for COVID-19, five quarantined

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — A Saraland High School student tested positive for COVID-19 Friday morning.

Saraland Schools superintendent Dr. Aaron Milner says the school system was notified that an individual test positive, and five people were quarantined as a result. Those quarantined will remain home for 14 days per protocol.

Parents were notified of the positive test Friday, one day after school reopened. Milner said the quarantined people have no symptoms.

The individual is one of about 3,030 who occupy the schools. 

