PERDUE HILL, Ala. (WKRG) — A Perdue Hill man was arrested early Thursday morning after Monroe County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a female victim regarding an alleged sexual assault incident, according to MCSO.

Quinion Terrelle Kyles, 39, was taken into custody after MCSO responded to a reported sexual assault incident in Perdue Hill and collected evidence. Within hours of the alleged incident, Kyles was taken into custody and and booked into the Monroe County Detention Facility.

Kyles is facing charges of rape in the first degree, burglary in the first degree, and sodomy in the first degree. He was released from prison just three weeks ago.

MCSO Sheriff Tom Boatwright commended deputies, investigators and the K-9 units who worked the case and took Kyles into custody.

Until proven guilty in a court of law, Kyles is presumed innocent.