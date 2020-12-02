Perdido Vineyards hosting holiday shopping event Saturday

PERDIDO, Ala. (WKRG) – A holiday shopping event is happening in Perdido this weekend. On Saturday the owner of Perdido Vineyards is opening a large warehouse to the community for the event.

Due to COVID-19, the local school can’t have their annual Christmas in Perdido fundraiser. Small businesses usually pay a small fee and set up inside the gym, we’re told. Since this year has been full of surprises it was only fitting the owner opened his warehouse and waived the fees for local vendors.

Santa & Mrs. Claus will be ready to greet families from 9 a.m. through noon. The Little Mermaid will make an appearance from 10 a.m. until noon. Live bluegrass music will be performed from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are required. The warehouse is located at 23911 County Road 47.

