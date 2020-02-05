Pensacola woman pleads no contest in deadly DUI crash after Mardi Gras parade

PENSACOLA, Fla (WKRG) — A woman has pleaded no contest to criminal charges that stem from a crash involving three vehicles on Cervantes Street after the 2019 Grand Mardi Gras Parade in downtown Pensacola.

Cherri Baker pleaded no contest to leaving the scene of a crash involving death, DUI Manslaughter, leaving the scene of a crash involving injury and DUI causing injury.

After leaving the parade, Baker was driving her 2017 Nissan Rogue eastbound on Cervantes when she attempted to merge into the outside lane from the inside lane to avoid another vehicle which stopped was stopped waiting to turn onto 19th Avenue, according to the State Attorney’s office.

At that time, Baker’s car came in contact with the back of a Honda Accord in the outside lane causing it to lose control and crash into the opposite lanes. A 2004 Dodge Dakota going westbound couldn’t avoid the collision and crashed into the passenger side of the Accord. The passenger in the Accord passed away and the driver was injured.

Prosecutors say Baker’s Rogue crashed into the Dakota and left the scene. Police later found her. A sample of her blood showed Baker had a .184 blood alcohol content which is over twice the legal limit in Florida.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for March 4 at 1:30 p.m. Baker faces a maximum of 20 years in state prison. The law requires that a four-year mandatory minimum sentence be imposed.