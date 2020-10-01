Pensacola woman charged with 3rd DUI after hit-and-run crash

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A 60-year-old woman has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol for the third time after a hit-and-run crash involving injuries.

Florida Highway Patrol responded Tuesday night to Pace Boulevard and West Jordan Street.

Gay Lanzarotto is accused of crashing into two cars there then leaving the scene. EMS responded to help the victims of one of the crashes.

Lanzarotto left the scene then crashed into a utility pole then turned onto Fairfield and crashed into another pole, troopers said.

They found Lanzarotto unsteady on her feet, slow to respond, slurred speech and repetitive in her questions and statements. They say when she went to get her paperwork, she fell face first into the floorboard. EMS responded to make sure she wasn’t having any medical issues, according to FHP.

Lanzarotto failed a field sobriety test. Troopers say she had two previous DUIs in the past ten years.

