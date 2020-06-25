Pensacola woman charged in the death of her 2-year-old son

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman has been charged in the death of her two-year-old son on April 17.

Deputies responded to Fairfield Village Apartments on West Fairfield Drive on that date. Rosemary Freeney called 911 when her son Devin Blount would not wake up. She said he was sleepy the night before and had a cough so she gave him Tylenol Cold and Flu and Symbucol Black Elderberry.

While investigating, a crime scene technician found a plastic bag with a hard, rock-like substance and scale in plain view. The substance tested positive for heroin. Freeney and the child’s father denied having knowledge of the 42 grams of heroin in the house.

Freeney said she had recently taken the baby and his brother to the hospital and they both tested positive for the flu. Blount also had an ear infection. She said she gave him prescribed medication and he appeared to feel better then continued giving him the Tylenol for his cough and runny nose.

The Medical Examiner says Blount’s death was caused by acute heroin toxicity.

Freeney told Department of Children and Families that someone named “Chuck” stayed the night and claimed the heroin could belong to him, but investigators with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office were not able to talk to Freeney and confirm that.

The baby’s father, Trerideon Blount, was arrested May 27 but right now is only charged with drug possession.

Freeney is charged with aggravated manslaughter and is in the Escambia County Jail on a $130,000 bond. Blount was released on a $2,500 bond.

Trerideon Blount

