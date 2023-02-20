PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — For the 10th year, Pensacon will take thousands of fans of the “the beyond and unknown,” at the Pensacola Bay Center.

From February 24 to February 26, expect to see some of your favorite Si-Fi celebrities like Tony Isabella and Rikki Simmons and a lots cosplayers dressed up as their favorite characters.

This event also gives downtown businesses like Perfect Plain brewery a boost. What was once “a bar” is now a Star Wars oasis!

“We just want it to be as immersive experience as possible,” said Jacob Mata of Perfect Plain Brewing Co. “Where our guests are coming in and they feel like this is a place they want to hangout and come back to and have a good time.”

At Perfect Plain Brewing Co. the planning for Pensacon begins almost a year in advance.

The bar will have events and a themed menu throughout the weekend, and you’re invited to join artists from the convention, at their kickoff party on Thursday.

“A lot of people that will come through our doors this weekend don’t usually come through our doors,” said Mata. “So, it’s a chance to capture some new business. Maybe potentially get some new regulars in and just show people there’s a lot of cool things you can do with drinks and beers.”

According to Visit Pensacola, Pensacon has made a 25 million dollar economic impact since its start, and brought in 4 million dollars in 2022.

Pensacon CEO Mike Ensley says he expects this years convention to be the biggest yet. Tickets can be purchased here.