PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department needs your help in finding a teenager.

River E. Cochran, 17, was last seen leaving her address on Belle Meade Drive just before 4 p.m. She was wearing a burgundy “Pace Center for girls” T-shirt and “dark-ish colored pants,” according to an alert from PPD.

She has dark brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5-foot-4 and weighs 110 pounds. She is a high-functioning autistic girl.

Those with information on Cochran’s whereabouts can call Pensacola Police.