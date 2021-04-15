Pensacola pastor helps feed, vaccinate homeless this Saturday

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A pastor is reaching out to help get homeless people fed and vaccinated this Saturday.

This will be part of the 15th annual Homeless Awareness Day at Epps Christian Center on Pace Boulevard. Pastor Sylvia Tisdale is also planning a spaghetti dinner and handing out bags of non-perishable food to about 300 or more people in need.

Between 10 a.m. and noon, Tisdale has organized a mobile unit to be set up. The plan was to give the homeless people in need the one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Now that it’s been paused, they will get the first dose of Moderna and be instructed on what to do to get the second dose in four weeks.

“You know, the homeless being in camps and other areas, they hadn’t really heard about it or know how to get in touch with someone to get it… but this is a local place they always come to so I feel we’re going to have a great turnout,” Tisdale said.

Missy Ward brought a $1,000 check to Tisdale Thursday afternoon which came from Striving For Perfection Ministries in Fort Walton Beach. Ward met Tisdale after Hurricane Sally and has stayed in contact. She helped collect donations and brought them to Epps Christian Center.

Others have donated money and food to help her in her effort to feed the community and Tisdale is thankful for all the support.