Pensacola mayor on ferry service: ‘I wish Skanska would’ve funded it’

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — It appears a ferry service will not be coming to Pensacola Bay after two months of discussion.

Mayor Grover Robinson said the city has done everything it possibly can including adding a new landing for a ferry at Community Maritime Park.

The Florida Department of Transportation said it will not be able to fund the ferry.

Robinson said he thinks Skanska should’ve stepped up and helped fund the ferry for those impacted by the closure of the Pensacola Bay Bridge. Skanska failed to secure barges that crashed into the bridge during Hurricane Sally. Now thousands of drivers are taking the Garcon Point Bridge to get between Pensacola and Gulf Breeze and the beaches.

The repaired bridge is scheduled to reopen the first week of March.

