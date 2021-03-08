Pensacola may ease restrictions as vaccines expand, COVID-19 numbers go down

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Starting Monday, the vaccine availability will expand to those who are 60 years and older.

As COVID-19 numbers are going down in Pensacola, Mayor Grover Robinson said Monday that city hall will reopen to the public next week. Mayor Robinson has used the hospitalization numbers as a guide to reopening. It was close to 300 in January and Monday, it was at 68. Once the number drops below 50, the mayor said that could mean fewer restrictions.

“We feel like we’re hitting that..getting to almost 50 hospitalizations,” Robinson said. “That’s why you certainly see us looking to open some things up.”

Depending on the numbers, the city may allow indoor and outdoor permitted events this spring. It’s also the vaccination numbers that would help make that possible as more than 47,000 people have been vaccinated in Escambia County.

“Over 56 percent of seniors have had at least one dose,” Governor Ron Desantis said.

Desantis mentioned in a news conference Monday one local county that’s vaccinated a higher percentage of seniors than the statewide number.

“65 percent, Okaloosa,” he said as he named off about half a dozen counties.

He said the state is now giving the vaccines to those almost at senior status.

“Next Monday, we will be lowering the age in the state of Florida to 60+ for vaccinations,” Desantis said.

2.6 million seniors have had at least one dose in Florida and that number is climbing quickly.

“We anticipate hitting that 3 million senior mark sometime this week,” Desantis said.

The Escambia County Health Department received 2,500 vaccines this week. You can preregister at myvaccine.fl.gov.