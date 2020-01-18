Man shot twice while riding skateboard in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Escambia County man was shot twice early Saturday morning while riding his skateboard, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say it happened at West Jackson Street and Kirk Street at about 12:30 a.m.

The victim told deputies he was riding his skateboard and was randomly shot twice in the hand and leg. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at a hospital. He is expected to be OK.

ECSO said they found two rounds and a pair of brass knuckles in the area, although it’s unclear if the brass knuckles are related to this incident.

