Pensacola man sentenced to prison in DUI crash that killed siblings

CANTONMENT, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison two years after a crash that killed a 15-year-old boy and his big sister.

After a plea agreement, Hunter Black was sentenced to serve 20 years in prison and 10 years on probation. His driver’s license is also permanently revoked.

Black crashed head-on with another car on Kingsfield Road in Cantonment on January 12, 2019. That wreck killed the two in the other car: Sean Banks and his sister Antoinette McCoy.

Black had Xanax and Cannabis in his system at the time.

Just a few days after the wreck, Tate High School played its first basketball game without Sean.

“It’s not that we just lost a student, we lost a family member,” Principal Rick Shackles said at the time.

Everyone was asked to wear white. Banks was number 40 on the court. A jersey was left with his number along with a signed basketball from teammates and two roses on a chair. Sean played basketball, football and baseball for the Aggies.

The community raised nearly $29,000 for the family in the weeks after their deaths.

State DUI law says Black must serve a minimum of eight years in prison.