Pensacola man sentenced to 30 years in prison for raping child

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Judge Gary Bergosh sentenced a convicted sex offender to 30 years in prison after he committed crimes against another child.

Joe Philyaw, 39, entered a plea to four counts of sexual battery while in the position of familial or custodial authority and three counts of battery of a child while expelling certain fluids.

After the prison sentence, Philyaw will serve 10 years of sexual offender probation. He is designated a sexual predator and will be required to register as a sexual predator and comply with all statutory requirements for the rest of his life.

Philyaw drugged and raped a girl under the age of 12 and accepted money from men and women who also raped her. The girl told investigators she was forced to watch him have sex with the family dog, Smiley. The victim said he also threatened to hurt her, her mom, and her brother if she didn’t comply with what he wanted.

The arrest affidavit shows this happened between 2011 and 2017.

A few years ago, he entered a plea of no contest to charges of lewd and lascivious behavior with a 14-year-old victim. He was required after that to register as a sex offender.

He was charged with the most recent crime just before he was released from prison in 2019.