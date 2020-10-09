Pensacola man charged with punching 3-year-old boy in the mouth

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is charged with aggravated child abuse after police say he punched a 3-year-old boy in the mouth, causing him to bleed.

The victim’s mother said the boy came to her in the living room saying Christian Hart, 23, pushed him. She said when she confronted Hart about it, she saw him turn around and strike the boy in the mouth then leave out of the back of the house.

A witness told police the boy was found bleeding from the mouth and that Hart hopped a fence and got into a car. Deputies found the boy with swelling and redness on his upper lip.

Hart is in the Escambia County Jail with no bond.

LATEST STORIES