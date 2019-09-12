Pensacola man arrested for indecent exposure for 5th time

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A man has been arrested after police say he lured a woman to his car then exposed himself.

Jim Beam Collins, 43, is charged with indecent exposure. Collins has also been arrested in Escambia County for indecent exposure in 2010, 2012, 2016 and 2018.

A woman said she was walking on Wright Street toward 9th Avenue when Collins lured her to his vehicle by asking for directions. When the woman got closer she said Collins was exposing himself and masturbating.

Police collected surveillance video from the area and saw his car, a 1992-1997 red Mercury Grand Marquis, driving in the area. In the video, police say you could see the woman running northbound on 9th Avenue. Police say the video is consistent with the victim’s statements.

The woman identified the man in a photo lineup as being the person who “exposed genitalia undesirably,” according to the arrest report.

