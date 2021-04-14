Pensacola man accused of raping young girl for years

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A man is in the Escambia County Jail without bond after being accused of raping a girl under the age of 12 for several years until October 2020.

Jason Rice, 48, is charged with sexual battery and lewd or lascivious exhibition of a victim less than 12 years old.

The victim said Rice made her stand at attention naked. He allegedly forced her to perform oral sex and she bit him. She said he whipped her after refusing to engage in sexual behavior. She said he has also tied her to the bed and forced her to watch pornography and she said he made her watch him have intercourse with a cat.

She also told deputies that Rice was often high on meth and he always talked about his love for the drug.