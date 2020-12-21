Pensacola homeless man accused of stabbing victim over a dozen times

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A homeless man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing another man late Friday night.

Cecil Pulliam, 63, is charged with attempted murder.

Pensacola police responded at 10:40 p.m Friday to the area of 1302 N. Hayne Street. Pulliam was fighting with another man and a witness said when he got closer he saw Pulliam had a knife in his hand and was stabbing the victim. Pulliam stabbed the victim about 13 times, according to the arrest report.

Another witness said he lives nearby and went outside to see what appeared to be Pulliam hitting the man with his fists but then he noticed Pulliam was stabbing him with a knife.

Police found blood on two driveways of people’s homes, two vehicles and in the street.

Pulliam is in the Escambia County Jail with no bond.