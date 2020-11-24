Pensacola community helps ‘Fill The Mayflower’ to feed families

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The community is stepping up to make sure no one goes hungry this holiday season.

The annual “Fill The Mayflower” event kicked off Monday morning at Cordova Mall on 9th Avenue.

Manna will distribute the non-perishable items to families who really need it during the upcoming holidays.

The most-needed items are chicken and tuna in cans or pouches, oatmeal boxes of single-serve packets, canned mixed vegetables, microwaveable dinners, peanut butter and canned beans.

If you’d like to donate, all you have to do is drive up and the volunteers will carry the food from your car to the big truck.

They will be set up at the mall again Tuesday from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m.

