Pensacola city council to vote next week on removal of Confederate monument

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The city council is expected to vote Tuesday on the removal of the Lee Square Confederate monument and the public has one last chance to voice their opinions to the council.

This week, the city administrator issued a memorandum to Mayor Grover Robinson recommending the removal of the monument.

“I’ve said this for a long time… we need to be doing a better job of telling our story inclusively and representing all the people that we represent here in the city of Pensacola,” Mayor Robinson said.

The city staff determined the monument “does not reflect our current values nor strive to create a more inclusive city.”

The staff did research to see what other options they have. If they were to add more monuments to better reflect the diversity of the community, they would need to be the same in size and craftsmanship, but that would cost more than $10 million.

Some have suggested it should be on the ballot, which would leave the decision to remove up to voters. The mayor said the city council can make that happen if they want.

“They have been elected to make those decisions and the power vests in them,” he said. “If they wish to do something differently, they have the capability to do it but it’s really their decision.”

The mayor will not vote on the removal of the monument but the seven-member council will. They will also vote to change the name from Lee Square back to Florida Square.

If you click here, you can submit your comment to the council between 12 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. Tuesday to be considered at the 5:30 p.m. meeting.

