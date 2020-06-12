Pensacola city council takes step to bring a vote on Confederate monument removal

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola City Council voted at Thursday night’s meeting to move forward with the process of bringing a final vote on whether or not to remove the Confederate monument at Lee Square.

After this vote, it is required that 30 days must pass before the city council can cast a final vote to remove or keep the monument. The city council is expected to vote at its July 16 meeting.

Several dozen protesters gathered outside city hall during the council meeting calling for the monument to come down.

About half a dozen people spoke via telephone to the council, and they all supported the vote of starting the clock now on the required 30 days so that the removal can be voted on at the next meeting.

The council also heard general public comments via telephone. The majority of those comments were for bringing the monument down while the minority, including Rep. Mike Hill, was against taking it down.

The council is also expected to vote whether or not to change “Lee Square” back to its former name “Florida Square.”

