Pensacola city council now majority women for first time

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — There are four new faces on the city council and for the first time, the majority of the council members are women.

Delarian Wiggins, Jennifer Brahier, Teniade Broughton and Casey Jones are the newest members who were sworn in Tuesday at city hall.

“I continue to look forward to working with each and every one of you on this dais and to continue to push and make sure our community as well as our citizens are taken care of,” Wiggins said.

“I’m really anxious to represent District 1 and give them an opportunity to be heard, represented and responded to,” Brahier said.

“I’d just like to thank the voters of District 5, my mother who ran for this seat 20 years ago and paved the way for me to be here and all of my family and friends,” Broughton said.

“I’d like to thank my wife Kristen for her support as well as my parents and all of my family,” Jones said. “I’d also like to thank Councilman Terhaar for the good work he’s done in this district.”

The council also honored outgoing president Jewel Cannada-Wynn as well as Councilmen John Jerralds, Andy Terhaar and P.C. Wu.

The council elected Jared Moore to president and Ann Hill to vice president.

The first regular meeting will be Dec. 10.

LATEST STORIES