Pensacola Beach toll booth no longer accepting cash starting this spring

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A new all-electronic tolling system will begin at the Bob Sikes Bridge to Pensacola Beach starting some time this spring.

The toll will remain $1 but cash and change will no longer be accepted.

Drivers will use either SunPass, another inter-operable transponder or be billed using the toll-by-plate system. When cars drive through using toll-by-plate, a photo will be taken of the license plate and they will be billed and must pay a monthly $2.50 administrative fee.

“All-electronic tolling is going state-wide and the goal is to get everyone to Pensacola Beach quicker,” said District 4 County Commissioner Robert Bender. “We want to make it easy to go to the beach in a safe, comfortable amount of time.”

