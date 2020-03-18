Pensacola bars ordered to shut down, restaurants make changes

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Bar owners in Pensacola are upset after Governor Ron DeSantis ordered all bars and nightclubs be shut down while restaurants can remain open.

Nick Zangari owns Badland’s downtown and says it’s not fair. He believes the 30-day shutdown shouldn’t be only for bars, but all places that have large gatherings.

“I pay too much money for a liquor license,” Zangari said. “A lot more than the governor makes for a salary..let’s put it that way.”

He was adamant about not shutting down early Tuesday afternoon. The governor ordered all bars to close at 5 p.m. CST. Just before 6 p.m. police notified him and others that they needed to close and said state officials would be in the city Wednesday making sure they comply.

“I mean it is what it is,” Zangari said. “I was waiting for a court order or some type of legal thing to happen besides somebody on Facebook telling me I had to close.”

Across Palafox downtown is Doghouse, which is a restaurant that serves beer.

“We can remain open for the next 30 days but we can only serve 50 percent capacity which is huge for us but terrible for our friends in the bar industry,” Doghouse Co-Owner and Operator Nathan Holler said.

Restaurants like Doghouse are changing to carry out and curbside orders only. Restaurants and many bars that serve food are able to stay open but Gov. DeSantis recommends they make some changes.

“We’re taking the governor’s recommendations just like hopefully every other restaurant in the state of Florida and distancing people and getting tables to where they are six feet spread out from one another and trying to get people to sit outside,” Holler said.

The bars and nightclubs shut down will have letters on the door letting customers know they will be closed for 30 days.

