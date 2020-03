ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) -- A man was killed after he lost control of his semi-truck and crashed into trees along U.S. 29 in Escambia County.

John Rivers, 59, of Greeneville, Ala., was driving a Mack semi-truck (empty log truck) northbound on US-29 approaching Ponds Street at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 27. Rivers failed to maintain his lane of travel and collided into trees on the west shoulder.