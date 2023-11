CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A pedestrian was killed early Wednesday morning in Clarke County, according to the sheriff’s department.

The crash happened on the outskirts of Jackson. Officials said a man was struck and killed on Walker Springs Road. The victim has not been identified.

WKRG News 5 is working to get more information. We will update this when it becomes available.

