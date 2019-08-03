Pascagoula toddler fights for her life after DIPG diagnosis

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WKRG) — A 2-year-old Pascagoula girl was recently diagnosed with DIPG or Diffused Intrinsic Pontine Glioma. Brooklyn Willis was diagnosed in July with the rare cancerous brain tumor and a group on Facebook says she is fighting the disease with all of her might. But she cannot do it alone.

SoSo Strong Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation, based in Ocean Springs, says on Facebook, the foundation wants the community’s help to support the family financially and emotionally. Brooklyn’s family has set up a benefit account at Singing River Federal Credit Union called “The Fight for Brooklyn.”

