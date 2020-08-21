Pascagoula mayor issues Proclamation of Local Emergency ahead of TS Laura

PASCAGOULA, Miss. WKRG) — Pascagoula Mayor Steve Demetropoulos issued a Proclamation of Local Emergency Friday ahead of Tropical Storm Laura.

Read the full proclamation here:

Pascagoula-Local-Emergency-ProclamationDownload

