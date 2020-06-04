Pascagoula declares local emergency in preparation for Cristobal

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WKRG) — The City of Pascagoula declared a local emergency in preparation for Tropical Storm Cristobal.

Pascagoula Mayor Steve Demetropoulos has set up self-service sandbags stations at the Jackson County Fairgrounds (2902 Shortcut Road) after 1 p.m. on June 4.

Citizens should bring their own shovels and are asked to maintain social distancing while filling bags.

Current projections are that Cristobal could reach the Gulf Coast late Sunday into Monday. Citizens should closely monitor the forecast.

Proclamation-for-Local-Emergency-Tropical-Storm-Cristobal-00218752Download

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories