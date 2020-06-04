Pascagoula declares local emergency in preparation for Cristobal

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WKRG) — The City of Pascagoula declared a local emergency in preparation for Tropical Storm Cristobal.

Pascagoula Mayor Steve Demetropoulos has set up self-service sandbags stations at the Jackson County Fairgrounds (2902 Shortcut Road) after 1 p.m. on June 4.

Citizens should bring their own shovels and are asked to maintain social distancing while filling bags.

Current projections are that Cristobal could reach the Gulf Coast late Sunday into Monday. Citizens should closely monitor the forecast.

LATEST STORIES: