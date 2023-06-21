LEROY, Ala. (WKRG) — Warm June temperatures are heating up the Leroy High School gym.

“What’s safe for not only the parents and the visiting teams, but what’s safe for the kids,” said Michael Ridgeway.

Basketball and volleyball players use the facility during the summer months, but the problem is there’s no air conditioning.

“When you’re having 5-6-year-olds that are playing in that gym and they’re sweating the minute they walk in. I remember a volleyball game that we had last year where we almost had to cancel the game because it was so hot,” said Kendra Barnes, a youth coach.

The gym, which was built more than 60 years ago, has never had air conditioning. Now, there’s a petition with 500 signatures to change that, hoping the Washington County Board of Education will provide some relief for students.

“I currently have a daughter who plays volleyball in that gym as well and she’s complaining about it being hot. I currently have a son that 8-years-old and he’s playing youth basketball there as well and it gets very hot,” said LaShanda Dean.

Dean started the petition to help bring change to the campus. She said her children need relief. “I’m concerned that one of the kids may get heat exhaustion because it’s just too hot in there,” she explained.

So far the school system hasn’t responded to our requests for comment, but several parents have organized a community meeting on campus set for June 27 at 5:30 p.m. Their goal is to find out what can be done.

“If we can’t get the new gym right now, at least you could consider getting us some air,” said Mary Chapman.

In the meantime, parents said they’re making sure players have plenty of breaks and stay hydrated.