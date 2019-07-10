Packed house for meeting on Perch Creek Parks

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A community input meeting for Perch Creek Parks was standing room only. This project focuses on three areas: Perch Creek, McNally Park, and Helen Wood Park, which is combined with Ziebach Waste Water Plant.

People got to hear some ideas already forming for the three zones and give a few of their own suggestions.

John Cutts said, “I live directly at Zone 3 where the old sewage plant was.” He’s one of many people impacted by the project who came to give his feedback. He said, “I thought that’s a great idea. We need better infrastructure. We need more access to the bay so residents can enjoy the water.”

People packed in squeezing all their opinions onto these maps with messages written on post-it notes.

Alvin Bernstein moved to Mobile when he retired six years ago. He said, “If there’s actually a beach that could be developed near McNally Park that would be awesome.”

Along with the post-it notes, people also placed green stickers for positive, and red stickers for negative, on pictures of what could come to the parks.

Bernstein said, “Better access to the parks, there’s a growing kayaking community. ”

Cutts said, “West part about it would just be able to ride your bike around and enjoy looking at the great scenic views and connecting it to the rest of Mobile.”

While there was a lot of positive discussion, people also expressed their concerns. Glen Shaw has lived in Mobile all his life. He said, “I want the millions of dollars they have allotted to be invested into the areas without having a bunch of homeless show up and camp on our shores and a bunch of trash at the end of the day that we’re going to have to pick up.”

If you could not make it to tonight’s meeting, the city will be sending out an online survey. The release date for it is set in mid-August.

See the original story WKRG reported on the project by clicking HERE.