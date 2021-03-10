Pace man charged with molestation, sending child pornography

PACE, Fla. (WKRG) — A Santa Rosa County man has been accused of child molestation and sending child pornography online.

Nickolous Burkhalter, 42, of Pace, is charged with lewd or lascivious molestation of a victim under 12, promoting sexual performance of a child and two counts of transmission of child pornography.

In July 2020, the Santa Rosa Sheriff’s Office received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The tip was sent by Stelivo.com due to a suspected child pornography upload to its server.

The Santa Rosa Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement executed a search warrant on Dec. 10 at Burkhalter’s home on Covered Bridge Lane. While there, law enforcement located a toilet seat in the guest bathroom that matched the one seen in a child pornography image.

Detectives did an interview with Burkhalter but much of what he said was redacted from the arrest affidavit obtained by WKRG News 5. It does state Burkhalter was crying. The affidavit says Burkhalter uploaded at least two images of child pornography to the chat messaging app “sex chat.”

He is in the Santa Rosa County Jail with a $545,000 bond.