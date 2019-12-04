Owner of Robert Moore Christmas Town dies at 83

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — The owner of an iconic store in Mobile that sells only Christmas collectibles and decorations has died. Robert (Bob) Moore was 83.

He was the owner of Robert Moore Christmas Town and Village Collectibles on Halls Mill Road.

Moore opened the store in 1976. Moore’s partner, Larry Heard, joined the company in 1979, according to the RM&C website.

Moore and Heard made plans to retire in 2014 and close Robert Moore Christmas Town, but an outpouring of support from thousands of customers and friends made them reconsider. The store reopened as Robert Moore Christmas Town and Village Collectibles.

Moore was a McGill Institute graduate and served in the U.S. Navy. He graduated from Springhill College.

A visitation is set for Little Sisters of the Poor on Wednesday, December 4th from 4 to 7 p.m. The funeral is on Thursday, December 5th at 10 a.m. at Little Flower Catholic Church with burial at Pine Crest Cemetery.