Overturned vehicle US 90 eastbound

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Pastor Wayne Miller joins us for this edition of Faith Time. We wanted to talk about faith and technology--in what ways has tech enhanced your ministry?

Guest: Greatly. As a more traditional congregation that has been ministering in Mobile for the last 153 years, we were forced this year to establish an effective online presence and use the technology of our age to continue ministering the Gospel. Grace has taken the cautious route throughout this pandemic. We trust God but we don't test God. With the help of a few members and without hesitation, we were streaming services and bible studies online when we needed to do that and we still are today. I'm sure many churches can relate to the fact we reached more and more ears with the Gospel by using the God-given technologies provided for us as the best avenue for this year. We are able to immediately give worship and homilies and song and prayer to people in their own homes in 43 states so I would say it has been enhanced in unimaginable ways.