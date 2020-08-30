Overturned vehicle US 90 eastbound

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An overturned vehicle is blocking the right shoulder on US 90 eastbound at the Bankhead Tunnel.

Response is on scene, drive through this area with caution.

