Original Oyster House offering free lunch to first responders

(WKRG) — The Original Oyster House restaurants will honor Mobile and Baldwin County law enforcement, firefighters, paramedics and sheriff officers by offering a free “Never Forget” Lunch at either the Gulf Shores or Mobile Causeway location on Friday, Sept. 11, from 11 am to 4 pm. The 13th annual Never Forget Lunch was established by the Original Oyster House restaurants in honor of the 9/11 first responders who risked their lives to save, protect and serve and in recognition of all first responders for their service.

Blood Drive Tribute

In memory of victims of 9/11, LifeSouth Community Blood Centers, a 501(c) 3 non-profit community blood supplier, will also be on hand at the Mobile Causeway location for blood donations. They will also screen all eligible donors for COVID-19 antibodies. All blood donations collected will be distributed to local hospitals. Local attractions will also be onsite to honor our first responders and pass out free or discounted tickets. iHeart Media will support the event through public service announcements.

The Original Oyster House (OOH) has two locations, Mobile: 3733 Battleship Parkway, on the Causeway and Gulf Shores: 701 Gulf Shores Parkway on the Original Oyster House Boardwalk. Both locations offer spectacular waterfront views and have been celebrated as the area’s finest family restaurants for the past 37 years. For more information about the Original Oyster House, visit www.originaloysterhouse.com or call 251-928-2620.

