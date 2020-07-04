Opposing sides debate each other at Confederate monument in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Two sides with very different viewpoints came together Friday evening for several hours at the Lee Square Confederate monument and debated whether or not it should come down.

It got heated at times as there were passionate pleas on both sides.

“It should come down..point blank period,” Selivia Barnes said.

Many people feel the Confederate monument is a symbol of hate toward African Americans because they say the Confederates fought to continue slavery.

“If we want to come together and have unity then we need to have stuff like this that has a stigma on our community to come down,” Barnes said.

Sara Bibeau was out all day getting signatures to keep the monument where it is.

“It’s not about white supremacy and racism,” Bibeau said. “It was just believing in a cause at the time.”

Bibeau hopes everyone will continue to come together to debate the issue. She looks at it as a coin.

“Coins always have two sides but it’s still just one coin,” she said. “So maybe if we could recognize that and come together.”

This group calling for it to stay will be at Lee Square through Sunday making their voices heard.

Later this month, the city council is expected to discuss and possibly vote on moving the monument and renaming Lee Square to Florida Square.

