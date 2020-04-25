Ongoing murder investigation on Strange Street

MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) — On Friday, April 24, 2020, at 7:41 PM police arrived at 1800 Strange Street to investigate a report of someone down in the home.

Mobile Police found 41-year-old Michael Gibby dead inside the home.

Currently, there is no further information at this time and Mobile Police report this is an ongoing murder investigation.

