One suspect dead, 2 not yet in custody following 3 chases Sunday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — News 5 is tracking three police chases that occurred within 24 hours over the weekend.

The first chase began around 2:30 a.m. at Bass Pro Shops in Spanish Fort – and ended in flames, and a crumbled Korean Way Memorial, at Battleship Memorial Park.

“Saddened me and angered me that somebody just running from the police would lose control of his truck and wreck a nice memorial like this,” said Commander Walter Ballard of the Gulf Coast Chapter of the Korean War.

Police say the driver ran from the car after it burst into flames. Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call Spanish Fort Police at (251) 626-4914 or Mobile Police at (251) 208-1700.

Another chase began around 6 p.m. in Seminole. This suspect is also still out there, and the crash also ended in flames.

Deputy dashcam captured the chase.

“The suspect trying to lose the deputy went off-road and again towing this travel trailer ends up in someone’s front yard,” said Capt. Clint Cadenhead. “Eventually he does lose the trailer and the chase continues on and he ended up wrecking into a mailbox and causing damage to the vehicle.”

The crash ended in flames in Escambia County, Florida. If you have any information on this crash, you’re asked to call the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office at (251) 972-6802 .

A 5:45 p.m. chase in Mobile ended in death on I-10. Deputies say they tried to pull over a car that was speeding and didn’t have its lights on. The car ultimately bailed out near the McDonald Road exit. That’s when deputies say the driver got out of the vehicle and ran across the interstate, where an 18-wheeler struck and killed him.

LATEST STORIES: