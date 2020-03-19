One dead, two injured in Escambia County, Fla. shooting

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a triple shooting. According to ECSO Public Information Officer Amber Southard, one person is dead and two people are receiving treatment at a hospital. The shooting happened around 2 p.m. on the 1900 block of 61st Avenue. Deputies named Caleb Gladden, 19, as a suspect in this case.
