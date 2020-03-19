One dead, two injured in Escambia County, Fla. shooting

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
crime scene stock photo 1_1519129493322.jpg_34715313_ver1.0_640_360_1520443401587.jpg.jpg

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a triple shooting. According to ECSO Public Information Officer Amber Southard, one person is dead and two people are receiving treatment at a hospital. The shooting happened around 2 p.m. on the 1900 block of 61st Avenue. Deputies named Caleb Gladden, 19, as a suspect in this case.

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories