PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WKRG) — A man was found dead Saturday night in Pascagoula after officers received a call about a possible shooting, according to a post made by the Pascagoula Police Department.

According to the post, the shooting happened around 8:20 p.m. on the 2600 block of Martin Street, near Cherokee Elementary School.

The Pascagoula Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit is currently investigating the crime. They have not named the deceased or a suspect in the case.

PPD asks that if you have any information to please call them at (228)762-2211.

