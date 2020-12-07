THOMASVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) — One is dead after an industrial accident in Thomasville Monday morning.
Thomasville Police, Fire Department, and Ambulence responded to Browder and Son Veneer early Monday morning to an industrial accident.
The name of the employee that died has not been released at this time and this accident is under investigation.
Mayor Sheldon of Thomasville released this statement:
The Thomasville Police Department, Thomasville Fire Department, and ASAP Ambulance responded to a call at Browder & Son Veneer early this morning due to an industrial accident. The accident has resulted in the unfortunate death of a Browder & Son employee. The accident remains under investigation at this time. The name of the employee is being withheld until proper notification can be made to the family of the deceased.
Please join me in lifting up thoughts and prayers for this dear family and everyone at Browder & Sons Veneer.
LATEST STORIES
- One dead after industrial accident in Thomasville
- Newsfeed Now: 79th anniversary of Pearl Harbor attack, man survives cardiac arrest & taken off life support
- Minneapolis police investigating strange string of vandalism happening at elderly woman’s home
- Virginia Military Institute begins work removing Confederate statue of ‘Stonewall’ Jackson
- Hundreds ill, 1 dead due to unidentified disease in India