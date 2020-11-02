Ole Miss football player from Saraland flown to hospital after ‘serious’ injury

OXFORD, Miss. (WKRG) — A freshman tight end at Ole Miss, who played wide receiver at Saraland High School, was airlifted to a hospital Monday after suffering a serious injury in practice.
According to 247sports, DaMarcus Thomas initially couldn’t move after getting hit. Coach Lane Kiffin later offered an update, saying Thomas had regained some movement.
Thomas played football at Saraland High School before signing with Ole Miss.
Kiffin took to Twitter to ask the Ole Miss community for prayers:
