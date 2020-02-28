Okaloosa County deputies investigating shooting, robbery in Fort Walton Beach Thursday night

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the person responsible for shooting a man in Fort Walton Beach Thursday night.

A deputy found a 40-year-old man shot at the Chevron gas station at the intersection of Lovejoy Road around 7 p.m. The man had a gunshot wound to his arm, transported to a hospital for treatment and released. The victim told authorities he was walking on Elaine Avenue and was robbed and shot. The investigation is ongoing.

If you know anything about this crime please call the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office at 850-651-7400, or call Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-TIPS or EmeraldCoastCrimeStoppers.com.

