Officers respond to George County school after tip about possible weapon

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — George County School District police responded to L-T Intermediate School after receiving a tip about a possible weapon being on campus.

A staff member at the school called the district’s chief of police about the possible weapon. When officers arrived they reportedly found a “non-functioning, non-lethal airsoft gun.”

School district officials say no one is hurt nor was anyone in danger.

The student accused of taking the airsoft gun on campus is being referred to the George County Youth Court.