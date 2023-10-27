BALDWIN COUNTY — The last of the O’Charley’s locations in south Alabama have officially closed their doors.

The restaurant chain closed its Daphne and Foley locations earlier this week. WKRG News 5 reached out to both Baldwin County locations; however, an automated greeting said the restaurants were closed.

These locations have also been removed from the O’Charley’s website.

The last O’Charley’s restaurant in Mobile closed its doors in July.

O’Charley’s members received an email announcing the closure of the Shillinger Road location that stated, “Sorry, We’re Closed,” followed by “O’Charley’s thanks you for your patronage over the years.”

The only other O’Charley’s location, located on Airport Boulevard near I-65, closed at the beginning of June.

The chain of casual fine dining restaurants was established in 1971.

ALSO ON WKRG.com: