OB mayor wants beaches to open by Saturday

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Orange Beach Mayor Tony Kennon said Monday he wants to have beaches in Orange Beach open by Saturday.

Marine cleanup in the city will begin Tuesday. Kennon said more than 650 boats were displaced during Hurricane Sally. He also added that 1,700 structures suffered water and flood damage.

Kennon said the city will make a decision to eliminate or change the 10:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew on Thursday.

Watch the full update from Kennon in the video above.

LATEST STORIES