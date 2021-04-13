NW Florida Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinics switch to Moderna this week

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Two upcoming Johnson and Johnson vaccine clinics are now being switched to Moderna after the CDC recommended pausing the use of the J&J vaccine.

The first one is Wednesday in Milton at the old Beall’s store on Highway 90 from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. No appointment is necessary.

The other one is Friday at the Brownsville Community Center on DeSoto Street in Pensacola from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. but appointments are required for this one. You can call (850) 439-3358. You will need to return in four weeks for the second dose.

Governor Ron Desantis said this week they were planning anyway to get one of the smallest shipments of J&J and he doesn’t think the “pause” will have much impact on the vaccination efforts. He also thinks most people should not be concerned.

“I got J&J,” Desantis said. “I think my arm was sore for 45 minutes then that was that. So I think the track record thus far in Florida has been good…I don’t think people should be freaking out.”

Desantis said the state is following the CDC recommendation to pause J&J vaccines but he says the one-shot vaccine is worth it.

“You have to balance that against how many people are alive today because they had the J&J vaccine? I mean there’s no question it saved lives already…same with the Pfizer and Moderna,” he said.

