NW Florida beaches to open this Friday with limitations

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — About six weeks after being shut down, public beaches in Escambia, Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties will reopen Friday but with limitations.

The least restrictive reopening will be in Escambia County, which includes Pensacola Beach and Perdido Key. The beaches will open 30 minutes before sunrise and close 30 minutes after sunset. The Casino Beach pavilion and restrooms will remain closed along with some areas around and under the pier.

The Escambia County Board of Commissioners reached a unanimous decision Tuesday morning to reopen as people rallied outside demanding the beaches be open again.

The commission received about 1,200 comments online. More than 800 of those were in favor of reopening and about 250 people wanted to keep beaches closed.

In Santa Rosa County, Navarre Beach will be open only from 2:30 until 7:30 p.m.

In Okaloosa County, public beaches will be open daily from 6:30 until 9 a.m and from 4:30 until 7 p.m.

All beaches will still have social distancing in effect so groups must have fewer than 10 people and there must be six feet in between separate groups.

LATEST STORIES