Nursing home residents offer advice to graduating class of 2020

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Graduation may not look the same for some students this year, but the messages and words of encouragement are still there.

“My advice is go on to school as far as they can go, because the further they’ll go the more money they’ll make,” said a resident.

“I wish them all well and happiness,” said another.

Residents at Washington County Hospital & Nursing Home remember the tough decisions they had to make many years back after graduation.

“I had to make my mind up between getting married or going to college,” a resident said. “Guess what? I got married. Yes, I did and we had 3 beautiful children,” she added.

This year these residents are offering their wisdom to those who are about to jumpstart their next phase of life.

“Wherever you’re graduating from study hard and go on to college and get you a good education,” a resident stated.

“There’s a lot of opportunities in trades right now. Go to college. If they’re not happy in what they’re taking then change to another major and don’t back down. If there’s anything they want to do they can do it,” a resident added.

Whatever the graduating class decides to pursues after high school this group of men and women say they support it and wish them the best of luck.

